PHOENIX — A 7-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Friday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near 32nd Street and Thomas Road Friday.

When firefighters arrived the child had already been pulled from the pool by bystanders who were performing CPR.

The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire.

Details on how long the boy was in the water or how he got in have not been released.

