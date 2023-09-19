27th annual DATOS report: The state of Arizona's Hispanic market

PHOENIX — For over 25 years, the AZ Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has published DATOS: The State of Arizona's Hispanic Market.

This is the most comprehensive compilation of research that looks at the impact of Hispanics on the Arizona marketplace. The report breaks down data on Arizona's Hispanic population in a number of different areas like education, economic impact and opportunities, transportation, and healthcare. The in-depth research was unveiled Monday morning at the annual DATOS breakfast in Phoenix.

ABC15 anchor Javier Soto was the event emcee. He spoke about why this research is so important. Watch his full speech in the player above and below.