PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the community’s help after a 12-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday night.

Police say Yacelle Jones was last seen near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Jones has developmental delays and gets lost easily, according to police.

She was wearing a white and purple flannel jacket and has purple and black braided hair. She is said to be 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 602-262-6151.