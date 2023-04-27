Behind the numbers on the Valley's growing homeless population

PHOENIX — A “point-in-time” count is just what it sounds like.

Every year in January, volunteers work with the Maricopa Associations of Government to canvass the Valley identifying people experiencing homelessness.

The results of the 2023 count were recently published.

On the night of January 23, volunteers counted 9,642 people in Maricopa County experiencing homelessness, a 7% increase from last year’s count.

Since 2017, the county’s estimated homeless population has steadily increased by about 72%.

Compared to last year there was little change in the number of unsheltered individuals counted, only falling by 2%.

Volunteers found those residing in temporary and emergency shelters were 18% higher than last year.

The point-in-time count specifically highlights special populations considered more vulnerable.

The largest of which are the chronically homeless, defined as people living in a place not meant for habitation or experiencing homelessness more than four times in the past three years.

This population grew 48% compared to last year’s count. Other growing vulnerable populations include people with mental illnesses, those with substance abuse problems, and people fleeing domestic violence.

Increasing rents are also a factor.

One in five people living in unsheltered conditions told volunteers that rent increases were a direct cause of their homelessness.

The county’s sheltered homeless population numbers close to 5,000.

Additional county data reports about 18% return to homelessness within a year and the average number of days homeless is 117.

About a third of people in temporary shelters successfully transition to permanent housing.

Point-in-time counting has its critics.

School House Connections, an advocacy group for homeless youth say the methodology used accounts for “only a fraction of children, youth, and families experiencing homelessness.”

A report released by the group with figures from the 2020-2021 school year says 8,285 children in Pre-K to 12th grade experience homelessness in Arizona, a figure nearly as high as the total point-in-time count released by the Maricopa Association of Governments.

Another group of homeless individuals that would be missed by a point-in-time count are those living semi-permanently in transitory lodging.

Data from the 2020 census reports more than 27,000 Arizonans live in what is known as “non-institutional group housing.”

While this number does include people who live in shelters, it also includes places like RV parks and motels.