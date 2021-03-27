Armed robbery suspect sought in multiple Jack in the Box robberies

PHOENIX — Authorities are asking for the public's help in searching for a man suspected of robbing multiple Phoenix Jack in the Box locations.

Silent Witness officials say he is suspected of robbing the locations on multiple dates in March 2021.

Employees say he approached them, demanded money from the register and threatened to shoot them if they did not cooperate.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 22 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black t-shirt and black pants.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing a mask during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480- WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.