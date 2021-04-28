Arizona Coyotes, Gila River team up for Pay It Forward Day

Wednesday is Pay It Forward Day, a global initiative to make a difference with kindness.

That is why the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and Gila River Hotels & Casinos teamed up to make a big donation for the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix.

The organizations donated 4,000 towels for their shower facility. They also presented a $50,000 check.

Amy Schwabenlender, Executive Director of the Human Services Campus, says right now many are having trouble finding affordable housing.

"It is 'Pay It Forward Day', we're in this business every day of the year," she said. "The need is high now and we're all concerned with the eviction moratorium expiring and the economic effects of COVID as the pandemic is hopefully winding down."

According to HSC, there is an estimated 7,500 individuals experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County.