Apparent home invasion near 51st and Southern avenues under investigation

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an apparent home invasion that left one person injured early Monday morning.

Phoenix police say officers were called to a home near 51st and Southern avenues to investigate shots fired after 1 a.m.

A man was found outside the home with at least one gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives learned that multiple armed people reportedly forced entry into the home. An occupant of the home was armed and began firing his weapon, hitting one of the armed suspects.

The rest of the suspects reportedly ran from the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.