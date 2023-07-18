An inside look at how APS keeps the power on

PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service (APS) employees in the Distribution Operation Center work behind the scenes 24/7 to help keep power flowing to more than 1.3 million homes and businesses across Arizona.

When operators get a call about an outage, they can look at their maps and zoom into the area to see if there are any other issues going on there.

Then, they can route the closest workers to go out and take a look at the problem.

Employees can even turn the power on and off or re-route it right from the Operation Center while field crews are on their way.

APS officials say the summer is their Super Bowl and they plan all year long for how to handle the record-breaking stretches of 110º+ days.

The company also relies on drones and robot dogs to monitor thousands of miles of poles and wires to detect any potential issues with the equipment before they cause problems.

To report a power outage or get more information about a current outage click here.