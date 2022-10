AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at Mountain Pointe High School.

Police say an administrated search led to the discovery of the weapon within the school near 44th Street and Ray Road in Ahwatukee.

Police say no threats were reported to the school or police related to this incident, but the student was arrested.

No further information was immediately available.