Parents and child killed, others hurt in crash with drunk driver on L-202 near Ahwatukee

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Officials say a mother, father, and child were killed in a high-speed crash with a drunk driver along Loop 202 South Mountain over the weekend.

According to court documents, Ariyan Guy, 23, was speeding on the freeway near 40th Street when he struck a Chevrolet Suburban, causing it to roll multiple times.

MCSO Ariyan Guy

Officials say five of six people in the Suburban were ejected during the crash. Three of them, a mother, a father, and a 10-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others in the victim vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

Crash shuts down part of Loop 202

Responding troopers found Guy in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and smelled alcohol on his breath.

Paperwork says multiple open containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle and Guy admitted to drinking them while he was driving.

Documents state Guy had a child passenger in his vehicle as well, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was booked into jail on multiple charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

