Deadly crash closes Loop 202 South Mountain at 40th Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say a deadly crash has closed Loop 202 South Mountain at 40th Street after a multi-vehicle crash that left another four people in critical condition Saturday night.

Officials say two vehicles were found at the scene with one person requiring extraction.

A total of four people were taken to a local hospital.

The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating what led to this crash.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 are closed in Ahwatukee. All traffic must exit at 40th Street according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time of when the eastbound lanes will reopen.