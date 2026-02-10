Man dead, woman detained after shooting at Ahwatukee home

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Ahwatukee area.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Monday at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Police say 44-year-old Matthew Natvig Bocchi was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators are looking into the shooting, and police say a woman was detained for questioning. She has since been released pending further investigation, police say.

No additional details were immediately available.