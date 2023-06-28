Child taken to hospital after being pulled from Ahwatukee pool

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police say a young child was pulled from a backyard pool in Ahwatukee Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at a home in a neighborhood near 21st Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Officials say the child, a 3-year-old boy, fell into a pool and was awake, crying and breathing when he was pulled out.

The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the submersion.

This is the second incident involving children in pools in Phoenix in less than 24 hours. A 9-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a pool near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road Tuesday evening.