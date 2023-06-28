Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsAhwatukee News

Actions

Child taken to hospital after being pulled from Ahwatukee pool

pool water drowning AP
AP
pool water drowning AP
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 14:17:54-04

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police say a young child was pulled from a backyard pool in Ahwatukee Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at a home in a neighborhood near 21st Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Officials say the child, a 3-year-old boy, fell into a pool and was awake, crying and breathing when he was pulled out.

The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the submersion.

This is the second incident involving children in pools in Phoenix in less than 24 hours. A 9-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a pool near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!