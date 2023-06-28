Watch Now
9-year-old boy pulled from pool near 19th Ave and Camelback Rd

Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 27, 2023
A 9-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a pool Tuesday evening. 

It happened near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to fire officials. 

Phoenix fire crews began life saving measures before the boy was taken to a hospital. 

It is unknown how long the boy was under water. 

This is an investigation remains ongoing.
