1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at apartment complex near I-10 and Elliot Road

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near I-10 and Elliot Road early Friday morning.

Officials were called to the area around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting at a community swimming pool area.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men who were shot. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police say one of the victims died at the hospital and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were reportedly detained in connection to the shooting, but officials have not provided further details on what led to the shooting or whether any arrests were made.