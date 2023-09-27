Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/27/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Nala - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Diamonde: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A749702Photo by: AHS Autumn | 2 years old | 50lbs | spayed female | ID# A4896488 | Fall is finally here and what better way to celebrate than by adopting Autumn! This 2 year old gal has been at the shelter since July but hasn’t found the right family yet. Autumn loves to be close to the ones she loves and sneak in a few smooches. Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Amelia - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Snoopy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748619Photo by: AHS Reynart | 5 years old | 64lbs | male | ID# A4887856 | This happy dog has been waiting since June for the right family to take him home. He is gentle, smart, and already knows some basic obedience. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He will go home neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Laverne | 2 years old | 51lbs | female | ID# A4893385 | Laverne is a friendly girl who loves to be outside. Rolling around in the grass is her idea of pure bliss! She would love to go to a home with some who likes to be outside and then cuddle up for an afternoon nap. Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She will go home spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Maximilian - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Prince Eric | 1 years old | 45lbs | neutered male | ID# A4905106 | Prince Eric is looking for his royal family! This handsome husky has been at the shelter for a month—which is a long time for an energetic pup! His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Zulu - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Louis: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751119Photo by: AHS Mav | 1 years old | 51lbs | neutered male | ID# A4898058 | Mav is a shy pup at first but if you go slow with him, he’ll become your best friend! He enjoys long naps on comfy dog beds and scratched behind his ears. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Ophilia: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A742450Photo by: AHS Lil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Don't let her size fool you, this girl can move! Buffy is a fun-loving American Pit Bull Terrier mix who loves to run and play. At 5 years old, Buffy still has the energy of a young pup. When she's not tearing up stuffed toys, she can often be found stretching her legs with one of our amazing volunteers. She had a blast splashing around in the doggie pools here at the Arizona Humane Society. She would love to find a home with a loving family who will take her on lots of adventures. Buffy is a curvy gal who weighs about 80 pounds right now. She would benefit from a few extra walks to help her get back to a healthy weight. Come meet her today at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus.Photo by: AHS Buddy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751167Photo by: AHS Marscapone | 2 years old | 44lbs | male | ID# A4906901 | Marscapone is a big teddy bear looking for his forever family! This young boy loves to play and get the zoomies, but will also lean against you for endless pets. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He will go home neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Baby: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750773Photo by: AHS Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Xena - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR