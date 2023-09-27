Share Facebook

Nala - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Diamonde: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A749702 AHS

Autumn | 2 years old | 50lbs | spayed female | ID# A4896488 | Fall is finally here and what better way to celebrate than by adopting Autumn! This 2 year old gal has been at the shelter since July but hasn’t found the right family yet. Autumn loves to be close to the ones she loves and sneak in a few smooches. Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Amelia - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Snoopy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748619 AHS

Reynart | 5 years old | 64lbs | male | ID# A4887856 | This happy dog has been waiting since June for the right family to take him home. He is gentle, smart, and already knows some basic obedience. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He will go home neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Laverne | 2 years old | 51lbs | female | ID# A4893385 | Laverne is a friendly girl who loves to be outside. Rolling around in the grass is her idea of pure bliss! She would love to go to a home with some who likes to be outside and then cuddle up for an afternoon nap. Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She will go home spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Maximilian - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prince Eric | 1 years old | 45lbs | neutered male | ID# A4905106 | Prince Eric is looking for his royal family! This handsome husky has been at the shelter for a month—which is a long time for an energetic pup! His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Zulu - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Louis: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751119 AHS

Mav | 1 years old | 51lbs | neutered male | ID# A4898058 | Mav is a shy pup at first but if you go slow with him, he’ll become your best friend! He enjoys long naps on comfy dog beds and scratched behind his ears. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Ophilia: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A742450 AHS

Lil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Don't let her size fool you, this girl can move! Buffy is a fun-loving American Pit Bull Terrier mix who loves to run and play. At 5 years old, Buffy still has the energy of a young pup. When she's not tearing up stuffed toys, she can often be found stretching her legs with one of our amazing volunteers. She had a blast splashing around in the doggie pools here at the Arizona Humane Society. She would love to find a home with a loving family who will take her on lots of adventures. Buffy is a curvy gal who weighs about 80 pounds right now. She would benefit from a few extra walks to help her get back to a healthy weight. Come meet her today at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. AHS

Buddy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751167 AHS

Marscapone | 2 years old | 44lbs | male | ID# A4906901 | Marscapone is a big teddy bear looking for his forever family! This young boy loves to play and get the zoomies, but will also lean against you for endless pets. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He will go home neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Baby: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750773 AHS

Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Xena - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

