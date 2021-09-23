Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Henry - A4625884 - NEUTERED MALE TAN AIREDALE TERR/MIX - about 12 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 036. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.



MCACC

Tarzan and Jane are looking for a new home after their owner sadly passed away. They are both 5-year-old Pit Bull Terriers. Tarzan and Jane are a bonded pair who need to stay together. They were both a little nervous when they first came to AHS, and clung together for support. But now, after a few weeks and a lot of treats from our staff, both Tarzan and Jane are coming out of their shells. These two sweethearts are "Best Buddies" and need to find a home with enough love for both of them. They are already housetrained and walk well on a leash. If you are interested in adopting Tarzan and Jane, or any other AHS pet, you can visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more about the pet and make an appointment to meet them in person. AHS

Ursula - A4616574 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 480. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Puff - A4617647 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN SIBERIAN HUSKY/CHOW CHOW - about 10 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 301. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.



MCACC

Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Xuxa - A4594334 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/BLACK WASH GERM SHEPHERD - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 183. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Violet - A4627100 - UNALTERED FEMALE YELLOW LABRADOR RETR - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 139. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Tulip - A4627808 - SPAYED FEMALE GRAY AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 333. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Bear - A4627779 -NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR CHIHUAHUA SH/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL - 126. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Clyde - A4616590 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX -about 1 year 1 month old. EAST KENNEL - 093. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Eggroll - A4599845 - NEUTERED MALE CHOCOLATE/TAN BASSET HOUND/AM PIT BULL TER -about 4 years old. EAST KENNEL - 053. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Gary - A4604475 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 001. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Jello - A4627933 - UNALTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH/MIX - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 522. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Lorelai - A4597761 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AMER BULLDOG/LABRADOR RETR -about 10 years old. EAST KENNEL - 107. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next