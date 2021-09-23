Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (9/23/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Henry - A4625884 - NEUTERED MALE TAN AIREDALE TERR/MIX - about 12 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 036. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Photo by: MCACC
Tarzan and Jane are looking for a new home after their owner sadly passed away. They are both 5-year-old Pit Bull Terriers. Tarzan and Jane are a bonded pair who need to stay together. They were both a little nervous when they first came to AHS, and clung together for support. But now, after a few weeks and a lot of treats from our staff, both Tarzan and Jane are coming out of their shells. These two sweethearts are "Best Buddies" and need to find a home with enough love for both of them. They are already housetrained and walk well on a leash. If you are interested in adopting Tarzan and Jane, or any other AHS pet, you can visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more about the pet and make an appointment to meet them in person.Photo by: AHS
Ursula - A4616574 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 480. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Puff - A4617647 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN SIBERIAN HUSKY/CHOW CHOW - about 10 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 301. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Photo by: MCACC
Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Xuxa - A4594334 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/BLACK WASH GERM SHEPHERD - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 183. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Violet - A4627100 - UNALTERED FEMALE YELLOW LABRADOR RETR - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 139. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Tulip - A4627808 - SPAYED FEMALE GRAY AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 333. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Bear - A4627779 -NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR CHIHUAHUA SH/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL - 126. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Clyde - A4616590 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX -about 1 year 1 month old. EAST KENNEL - 093. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Eggroll - A4599845 - NEUTERED MALE CHOCOLATE/TAN BASSET HOUND/AM PIT BULL TER -about 4 years old. EAST KENNEL - 053. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Gary - A4604475 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 001. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Jello - A4627933 - UNALTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH/MIX - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 522. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Lorelai - A4597761 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AMER BULLDOG/LABRADOR RETR -about 10 years old. EAST KENNEL - 107. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC

