Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (1/19/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

beatrix.jpg
Beatrix is a 4-year-old kitty with a lot of love to give. She is very outgoing and will happily greet you with her adorable chirping noises when you come home. When she's not soaking up attention and chin scratches from her human friends, Beatrix likes to lounge around on high on cat trees and take a nap. Beatrix is enjoying the finer things in life these days after getting a rough start as a young kitty. This sweet girl was found at a local elementary school with what appeared to be a badly injured from leg. She was brought to the Arizona Humane Society's Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital where our veterinarians discovered she had suffered a previous fracture to her leg. Luckily, she was still able to use the leg without any pain. The veterinary staff also found an eosinophilic granuloma (also known as a "rodent ulcer") on her upper lip which they were able to treat. However, this condition may require treatment in the future if it reoccurs. In exchange for this extra bit of care, Beatrix promises to give you lots of love and will happily curl up in your lap and kneed her paws back and forth. If you are interested in adopting Beatrix or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt [azhumane.org] to learn more and make an appointment to meet her today!Photo by: AHS
chico.jpg
Chico: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684872Photo by: AHS
gary.jpg
Gary: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A686840Photo by: AHS
honey.jpg
Honey: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A686838Photo by: AHS
linda lolli.jpg
Linda Lolli: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A683503Photo by: AHS
sprite.jpg
Sprite: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A686699Photo by: AHS
sparky.jpg
Sparky: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A682290Photo by: AHS
potsie.jpg
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMPhoto by: MCACC
forrest.jpg
Forrest - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636233Photo by: MCACC
andromeda.jpg
Andromeda - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660020Photo by: MCACC
maude.jpg
Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761Photo by: MCACC
bo jack.jpg
Bo Jack - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4609323Photo by: MCACC
addie.jpg
Addie - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669939Photo by: MCACC
roy.jpg
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacPhoto by: MCACC
walrus.jpg
Walrus - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636763Photo by: MCACC
julip.jpg
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
harry.jpg
Harry - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4670071Photo by: MCACC
jester.jpg
Jester - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660872Photo by: MCACC
montgomery.jpg
Montgomery - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4676422Photo by: MCACC
shiloh.jpg
Shiloh - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4674542Photo by: MCACC

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (1/19/22)

close-gallery
  • beatrix.jpg
  • chico.jpg
  • gary.jpg
  • honey.jpg
  • linda lolli.jpg
  • sprite.jpg
  • sparky.jpg
  • potsie.jpg
  • forrest.jpg
  • andromeda.jpg
  • maude.jpg
  • bo jack.jpg
  • addie.jpg
  • roy.jpg
  • walrus.jpg
  • julip.jpg
  • harry.jpg
  • jester.jpg
  • montgomery.jpg
  • shiloh.jpg

Share

Beatrix is a 4-year-old kitty with a lot of love to give. She is very outgoing and will happily greet you with her adorable chirping noises when you come home. When she's not soaking up attention and chin scratches from her human friends, Beatrix likes to lounge around on high on cat trees and take a nap. Beatrix is enjoying the finer things in life these days after getting a rough start as a young kitty. This sweet girl was found at a local elementary school with what appeared to be a badly injured from leg. She was brought to the Arizona Humane Society's Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital where our veterinarians discovered she had suffered a previous fracture to her leg. Luckily, she was still able to use the leg without any pain. The veterinary staff also found an eosinophilic granuloma (also known as a "rodent ulcer") on her upper lip which they were able to treat. However, this condition may require treatment in the future if it reoccurs. In exchange for this extra bit of care, Beatrix promises to give you lots of love and will happily curl up in your lap and kneed her paws back and forth. If you are interested in adopting Beatrix or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt [azhumane.org] to learn more and make an appointment to meet her today!AHS
Chico: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684872AHS
Gary: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A686840AHS
Honey: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A686838AHS
Linda Lolli: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A683503AHS
Sprite: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A686699AHS
Sparky: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A682290AHS
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMMCACC
Forrest - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636233MCACC
Andromeda - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660020MCACC
Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761MCACC
Bo Jack - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4609323MCACC
Addie - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669939MCACC
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacMCACC
Walrus - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636763MCACC
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Harry - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4670071MCACC
Jester - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660872MCACC
Montgomery - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4676422MCACC
Shiloh - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4674542MCACC
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next