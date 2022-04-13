Share Facebook

Enjoy brunch at a dog-friendly patio with Lucky! Cream cheese is this pup's absolute favorite treat. Lucky is a very friendly 7-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who enjoys long walks with his favorite humans and games of tug-of-war. Like most cattle dogs, Lucky is also extremely smart. He is eager to please and quickly learns new tricks. Lucky is so smart, he even helped the team at AHS film a dog training video in which he showed off the skills our behavior team was able to teach him during his short time in the shelter. Lucky has lived with other dogs before, but AHS always recommends a dog introduction if you have other dogs in your home to make sure it's a perfect match. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to learn more about Lucky and make an appointment to meet him today! AHS

Cesar: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A665286 AHS

Lazlo might look a little overweight, but we like to say he's just a little husky. ;) This plushie boy is an A+ cuddler, so he wouldn't mind a nice balance of couch-surfing along with his daily walks and other activities! He adores people, and leans against you for petting to make sure he's soaking up as much of your attention as possible. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Lola Louise - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Cleopatra: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687537 AHS

Blueberry is a stunning young lady who is very loyal, loving, and cuddly when she gets to know you - she even play-bows sometimes when she sees her favorite people! She already knows how to sit and shake hands on cue, and would love to learn more fun things if you'll take a little time to teach her. She loves to stay active by going for long walks, playing fetch with her friends, chasing birds, and playing with toys to stay busy. Her adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Paul Mccartney: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A692517 AHS

Jack: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A564084 AHS

Romey: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693545 AHS

Sushi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A692108 AHS

Diesel is a youngster who has so much personality, we can't wait for him to meet his forever family and friends and show them how much fun he is! He loves going for walks, playing fetch, exploring new areas, and dancing his little feet around when he gets booty scratches (his favorite!). He has previously been house trained and knows sit, and would love to learn some new tricks if you'll take a little time to teach him. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Ursula: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A692534 AHS

Zeus is the perfect dog for an adopter who prefers big dogs, but also wants a cuddly, snuggly, lap-dog. Zeus’ ideal day contains a long walk accompanied by lots and lots of attention. Zeus is a calm 3 year old boy who could use an experienced dog owner who will teach him lots of cool things and provide him with a loving, structured, home. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Argo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A688601 AHS

Bentley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Rocket - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rowdy is a handsome young dog who can charm anyone he meets as long as you let him out of his kennel first! Despite Rowdy’s good looks and even better personality, he’s getting overlooked here at the shelter because of his kennel presence. He’s a good, smart boy of only 2 years old. He’s calm, gentle, and very affectionate. He’s guaranteed to make you laugh with his silly antics, and he cannot wait to be your new best friend. Rowdy’s adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

