Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/15/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dixie - A712431Photo by: AHS Dennis - A723329Photo by: AHS Minnie | 1 years old | 54lbs | spayed female | ID# A4837933 | The shelter environment is a bit scary for Minnie so sometimes she needs a ride in a bucket to a play yard, but once she’s settled…she is ready for all the belly rubs you have to offer! She is still working on her leash skills, but is very affectionate. Minnie is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Poppy - A725766Photo by: AHS Orca - A725847Photo by: AHS Mader | 8 years old | 58lbs | neutered male | ID# A4808051 | Mader has been patiently waiting since October for his forever Valentine. Age is just a number to this 8 year old pup. Mader loves to play fetch! He was recently at an offsite adoption event and was very friendly with other dogs, kids, and adults. Mader is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Percy - A726251Photo by: AHS Terrance - A723865Photo by: AHS Breezie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Kevin | 2 years old | 46lbs | neutered male | ID# A4842366 | Kevin was brought into MCACC after he was witnessed getting attacked by 2 other dogs in January. He is missing about 25% of one of his ears but his wounds are beginning to heal. Despite this trauma, Kevin is eager to meet new people and love on them! He is playful, social, and loves belly rubs. Kevin is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Peppermint | 2 years old | 59lbs | spayed female | ID# A4825581 | Peppermint has been waiting since December to find her forever home. She is a bouncy girl who loves to meet new people while out on walks—especially if she can give them a big smooch! Peppermint is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Spirit - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Pinto - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Triforce | 2 years old | 64lbs | neutered male | ID# A4839968 | This 3-legged stud has been at the shelter for about a month and can’t wait to show his new family all his tricks. Despite having 3 legs, Triforce loves a game of fetch! You can even use two balls and rotate throwing them—nothing slows him down! Triforce is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Mikey - A724652Photo by: AHS Frankie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Mac - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Jakoda - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Panda Bear - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Christy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Will - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Moon Pie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Ellie - A720492Photo by: AHS McGregor | 6 years old | 48lbs | neutered male | ID# A4833322 | McGregor has been waiting for his forever home since Christmas Eve! He is full of energy and is just so excited to be around people. Because he can be so excited and jumpy, we believe he’d do best in a home with older children. McGregor is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC