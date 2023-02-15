Share Facebook

Minnie | 1 years old | 54lbs | spayed female | ID# A4837933 | The shelter environment is a bit scary for Minnie so sometimes she needs a ride in a bucket to a play yard, but once she’s settled…she is ready for all the belly rubs you have to offer! She is still working on her leash skills, but is very affectionate. Minnie is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Mader | 8 years old | 58lbs | neutered male | ID# A4808051 | Mader has been patiently waiting since October for his forever Valentine. Age is just a number to this 8 year old pup. Mader loves to play fetch! He was recently at an offsite adoption event and was very friendly with other dogs, kids, and adults. Mader is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Kevin | 2 years old | 46lbs | neutered male | ID# A4842366 | Kevin was brought into MCACC after he was witnessed getting attacked by 2 other dogs in January. He is missing about 25% of one of his ears but his wounds are beginning to heal. Despite this trauma, Kevin is eager to meet new people and love on them! He is playful, social, and loves belly rubs. Kevin is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Peppermint | 2 years old | 59lbs | spayed female | ID# A4825581 | Peppermint has been waiting since December to find her forever home. She is a bouncy girl who loves to meet new people while out on walks—especially if she can give them a big smooch! Peppermint is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Triforce | 2 years old | 64lbs | neutered male | ID# A4839968 | This 3-legged stud has been at the shelter for about a month and can’t wait to show his new family all his tricks. Despite having 3 legs, Triforce loves a game of fetch! You can even use two balls and rotate throwing them—nothing slows him down! Triforce is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

McGregor | 6 years old | 48lbs | neutered male | ID# A4833322 | McGregor has been waiting for his forever home since Christmas Eve! He is full of energy and is just so excited to be around people. Because he can be so excited and jumpy, we believe he’d do best in a home with older children. McGregor is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

