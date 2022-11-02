Share Facebook

Gogh is a 3-year-old Siberian Husky mix who was named after the famous artist, Vincent van Gogh. Much like his namesake, Gogh suffered a bad injury to his ear. AHS' Emergency Animal Medical Technicians rescued Gogh as an injured stray earlier this month and brought him to AHS' trauma hospital to get the care he needed. Once in our care, our veterinary team made the decision to amputate Gogh's badly injured ear. Now, he is recovering in a loving Foster Hero home. Gogh is now available for adoption through AHS' Almost Adoptable Program. This is a foster-to-adopt program, where pets who need minor medical treatment before being placed up for adoption can be “fostered-to-adopt” in their adopter’s home. The Arizona Humane Society will provide the treatment at no cost to the adopter while “fostered,” working together with the adopter to schedule follow-up medical appointments in our shelter. Once treatment is complete, the pet will be officially adopted into their adopter’s home. Learn more about Gogh and make an appointment to meet him at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Bodo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A674835 AHS

Koby and Mattress - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Chowder is a 9 years young Australian Kelpie who was originally brought to the Arizona Humane Society all the way back in May of this year as a stray. This sweet boy was extremely shy at first but has been working to come out of his shell and is now a happy and loving pup. While with AHS, Chowder received surgery for a mass but has been doing great since then. Due to his calm and shy demeanor, Chowder would do best in a home as the only pet and meeting the whole family. Those who know Chowder say he is a cool, calm and collected pup that still has a bit of energy as he loves to play and go on walks. Visit azhumane.org/adopt for more info about this cute boy! AHS

Luna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A715683 AHS

Jack Jack: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Grace | 9 years old | spayed female | 67lbs | ID# A4786870 | Grace is a sweet senior lady who adores spending time with her people, and loves both adults and children. She has already had house training and enjoys practicing her "sit" and "stay" for treats. She's happy cuddling up for attention when you have time, or taking naps and enjoying chews when you're busy. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home - learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Wink: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A708081 AHS

Jasmine | 5 years old | spayed female | 58lbs | ID# A4797344 | Jasmine is a happy girl who loves to make new friends and get attention. She's already had some previous training and enjoys practicing her "sit" for treats, is the queen of running zoomies in the play yard, and is a champion wiggle-butt. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home - learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Regina and Precious: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Willow: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A710954 AHS

Carolina | 8 years old | spayed female | 50lbs | ID# A4776035 | Carolina is a sweet senior lady with a heart of gold! She's had previous training, loves everyone she meets, and is about as affectionate and easy-going as they come. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home - learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Renata Bliss: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A715265 AHS

Tonka | 5 years old | neutered male | 75lbs | ID# A4727278 | Tonka is a handsome good boy who's been calling the shelter his home since April, and there isn't anything he'd love more than to finally be adopted into a real home. He loves playing with toys, cooling off in pools, and playing with his friends outside when the weather is nice. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home - learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Mikey - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Karma | 1 year old | spayed female | 51lbs | ID# A4795360 | Karma is a youngster who can be shy when she first meets you, but it doesn't take her long to decide you're best friends once you go out to the play yard together. She is still just a pup and will play bow and romp around with you, play ball, and even tosses toys around in the air for herself to keep entertained! She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home - learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Augustus: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711471 AHS

