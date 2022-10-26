Share Facebook

Penny | 2 years old | spayed female | 45lbs | ID# A4747952 | Penny is a wiggly girl who loves getting attention and practicing her training for treats. She enjoys playing in kiddie pools when it's warm outside, getting brushed, and going for little rides in the car. As one of our "Pupkin Patch Pups" her adoption fee is $0 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Mochi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A710956 AHS

Koby and Mattress - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jimena: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A714946 AHS

Leslie Knope: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A708700 AHS

Bond: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A714970 AHS

Theo | 4 years old | neutered male | 62lbs | ID# A4750363 | Theo is an absolute lovebug who loves nothing more than getting attention from his friends. He will lean against you to make sure he's soaking up as much attention as possible, and booty rubs are his favorite thing in the world. Gentle and well-behaved, he seems to already have had some training, but still enjoys going to his "Mutt Manners" training class with One Love Pit Bull Foundation. As one of our "Pupkin Patch Pups" his adoption fee is $0 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Sky: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A710592 AHS

Mandy | 4 years old | spayed female | 48lbs | ID# A4765438 | Mandy is a gorgeous girl who's about as wiggly and sweet as they come! She appears to have had previous training and already knows how to sit and shake hands with you, and she takes her treats very gently. She's been so friendly with everyone she's met and may even do well in a home with kids. As one of our "Pupkin Patch Pups" her adoption fee is $0 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Cowboy | 4 years old | neutered male | 54lbs | ID# A4788442 | Cowboy is an athletic pup who loves to have fun. He's lived with other dogs, children as young as 4, and even a cat - and even though the kitty was scared of him, his family said he was polite and never tried to chase her. He enjoys running zoomies, playing with toys, and meeting new friends. As one of our "Pupkin Patch Pups" his adoption fee is $0 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Vernard: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A713810 AHS

Lala | 2 years old | spayed female | 55lbs | ID# A4665203 | Lala is a wiggly youngster who's already had some basic obedience and house training. She enjoys going for walks and rolling in the grass, and is always excited to get some one-on-one time and attention with her favorite people. As one of our "Pupkin Patch Pups" her adoption fee is $0 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Lacey Rose and Bear: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A714746 AHS

Alfredo | 2 years old |neutered male | 61lbs | ID# A4711020 | Alfredo is a very playful youngster who's already gotten a little head start on his training and would love to learn more so he can become the very best boy he can be. He enjoys playing with toys to entertain himself, splashing in kiddie pools when it's warm outside, and going for car rides (especially if it's to the drive thru for burgers!). As one of our "Pupkin Patch Pups" his adoption fee is $0 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Luna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A714543 AHS

Dodger is a 6-month-old Belgian Malinois mix who is still growing into his long legs and adorably big ears! He was brought to the Arizona Humane Society after he was spotted dodging traffic on the I-17. Several dog-loving commuters were able to stop rush-hour traffic long enough to catch him and bring him to safety. Unfortunately, he did not have an ID tag or a microchip and no owner ever came forward. After being rescued from a busy freeway, he was understandably frightened when he first came to AHS. Dodger is still timid when he meets new people but he is very sweet. He likes to slowly crawl towards you until he ends up cuddling in your lap. Dodger's personality truly bursts out when he has the chance to be around other dogs. During playdates, he transforms from a shy, nervous dog into a rambunctious, playful pup. Dodger would thrive in a home with another dog who can give him the boost of confidence that he needs. Dodger is available at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain location. You can learn more about him and make an appointment to meet him at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Onion - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

