$21 pet vaccines each Friday at Arizona Humane Society

PHOENIX — Arizona Humane Society is offering a weekly deal on pet vaccinations to help keep your animals healthy.

Each Friday, AHS offers $21 vaccines at its Sunnyslope Campus in Phoenix. Office fees are also waived with this Friday-only deal.

"Puppies should receive their booster shots every three to four weeks from six weeks of age to 20 weeks of age, and then annually based on veterinary recommendations," AHS says. "Not only does vaccinating your pet keep them more protected from disease, it also saves money in the long run as these diseases can be extremely expensive to treat."

This deal comes as the Valley is seeing an increase in contagious and deadly pet diseases like canine distemper.

Earlier this month, AHS said it had confirmed several cases of the virus throughout the Valley and is currently caring for 20 dogs. Sadly, AHS has already had to "humanely put to sleep" several dogs due to advanced, neurological stages of the disease.