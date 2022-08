PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix Saturday night.

Crews were called to the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues for reports of a drowning.

When firefighters arrived, they found family giving CPR to an unresponsive girl.

The girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It is currently unknown how long the child was in the water.