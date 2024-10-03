WATCH: Coconino County flood mitigation project underway

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — The wildfire burn scar from the Pipeline Fire in Coconino County has been under a major flood mitigation project for the last two years.

The soil and vegetation weren't able to fully regenerate following the Schultz Fire in 2010. The federal agency, National Resources Conservation Service, handed over $60 million to the Coconino County Flood Control District to make improvements in nine impacted watersheds and the water channels downstream.

On Tuesday, the Chief of the NRCS came to tour the damage and the flood mitigation project progress.

