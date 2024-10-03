Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

WATCH: Coconino County flood mitigation project underway

County has received $60 million from a federal agency to make improvements
The wildfire burn scar from the Pipeline Fire in Coconino County has been under a major flood mitigation project for the last two years.
Posted

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — The wildfire burn scar from the Pipeline Fire in Coconino County has been under a major flood mitigation project for the last two years.

The soil and vegetation weren't able to fully regenerate following the Schultz Fire in 2010. The federal agency, National Resources Conservation Service, handed over $60 million to the Coconino County Flood Control District to make improvements in nine impacted watersheds and the water channels downstream.

On Tuesday, the Chief of the NRCS came to tour the damage and the flood mitigation project progress.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about the project.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen