Two kids, one adult hurt in hot air balloon accident in Williams

WILLIAMS, AZ — Three people, including two kids, are hurt after a sudden wind gust caused a hot air balloon accident at a hotel in Williams Saturday morning.

Williams police say just after 11:45 a.m., they received a call about the accident at the Ramada Inn Hotel in Williams.

Three people were hurt when the balloon detached from its anchor point.

An adult suffered abrasions, a 15-year-old boy had back and neck injuries and an 8-year-old girl had a broken thumb and rope burns, according to Williams police.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The pilot told police that a sudden gust of wind between 40 and 50 miles per hour led to the balloon detaching.

The sudden burst of wind and the balloon detaching also caused significant property damage.

According to police, two parked cars, easy-up canopies, fold-up tables, other vendor items, a light pole at the hotel, and a nearby building all suffered damage in the incident.

The FAA has been notified of the incident for further investigation.