Two dead, 1 hurt in shooting at party in Rimrock in Yavapai County

YCSO asking the public to avoid the residential area during the investigation
Posted at 8:06 AM, Oct 16, 2022
RIMROCK, AZ — Two people were killed and another was hurt during a shooting at a party in Rimrock Saturday night, officials say.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting around 11 p.m.

A large group was partying at the location of the shooting, where two people were shot and killed. A third victim suffered a minor injury from a gunshot wound.

YCSO says they do not believe anyone is outstanding and that all people involved have been identified and located.

The incident is still under investigation and YCSO is asking the public to avoid the area of Top O The Morning Drive in Rimrock.

