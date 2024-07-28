Two children and a woman dead after boat capsized at Lake Powell Friday afternoon

PAGE, AZ — Two 4-year-old children and a 72-year-old woman have died after a boat capsized at Lake Powell Friday afternoon, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO says the National Parks Service was alerted Friday around 3:15 p.m. to a boat that had capsized while being towed by another boater at the lake near the mouth of Navajo Canyon.

Lake Powell is located northeast of Page, Arizona.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area rangers responded and learned several passengers were trapped under the overturned pontoon boat, which was carrying 11 people at the time. Several people worked to rescue the victims out of the water as medical attention was provided at the scene. At least two people were transported by medical helicopter for treatment.

Two children, both 4 years old, died from their injuries. A 72-year-old woman identified as Melissa Bean, also died. It's unclear if any of those three people were among the people transported to the hospital or if they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the children who died have not been released.

The incident, including what caused the boat to capsize, is being investigated by the National Park Service, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.