Tonto National Forest: Party-goers face violations after unauthorized party in Sycamore Creek

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ — The Tonto National Forest says an unauthorized party in the Sycamore Creek area resulted in multiple violations, putting the public, Forest Service and first responders at risk.

Officials say more than 5,000 people attended the event northeast of the Valley, near Roosevelt Lake. Multiple people were cited for infractions including: double riding, reckless vehicle operation, blocked roadways, illegal use of fireworks, target shooting and DUIs.

The Forest Service says by the end of the night, there were seven vehicle accidents and multiple reports of stolen off-highway vehicles. Two quads also collided, injuring one person, who had to be evacuated by a medical helicopter because the roadways were blocked by party-goers.

Forest officials say a permit application must be submitted and approved for all commercial or non-commercial gatherings of over 75 people.