Some residents allowed back home as Flag Fire continues to burn in northern Arizona

KINGMAN, AZ — The Flag Fire continues to burn in the Kingman area, but officials are allowing some residents back home.

Mohave County officials say, as of 10 a.m. Friday, residents of Pine Lake can return to their homes.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Flag Fire burning near Kingman

Hualapai Mountain Park will remain closed to visitors and road closures are still in effect.

The evacuation lift only applies to Pine Lake residents and does not apply to other residents who were evacuated.

The Flag Fire is said to be 34% contained and is about 1,300 acres in size.

Although rain and snow fell over the entire fire area earlier this week, dry and hot conditions quickly returned.

The fire sparked Sunday, April 25, and investigators are still working to determine the cause.

