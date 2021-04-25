'Flag Fire' prompts evacuations near Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ — A fire near Kingman, Arizona has prompted evacuations of the Hualapai Mountain Park, Lodge, and the Pine Lake Community.

Officials say the "Flag Fire" was reported Sunday around 2 p.m. The fire originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground in the Hualapai Mountains, south of Kingman.

Mohave County officials say one twin-engine aircraft was unable to get close enough due to heavy smoke and unable to monitor the size.

ADOT video shows billowing smoke near Interstate 40. Officials say the smoke does not appear to be affecting the freeway at this time.

**UDPATE** The #FlagFire is not in #KingmanAz but near there. Meanwhile, the smoke is dropping closer to the I-40 travel lanes. Please use caution in the area. #I40 #Aztraffic



— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 25, 2021

Mohave County Sheriff's Office officials say Hualapai Mountain Road is currently closed at MP 10 to everyone except evacuees and first responders.

The Red Cross is working on shelter arrangements as needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.