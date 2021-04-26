Two hospitalized after plane crash in Sedona

SEDONA, AZ — Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed at Sedona Airport on Sunday.

According to Sedona Fire officials, the incident caused a temporary closure of the runway.

Officials say the two occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

No further information was immediately known.

Two other plane crashes have occurred in northern Arizona in the last week, killing multiple people.

A Williams-area plane crash left two people dead on April 18 and another crash near Winslow on Friday afternoon left two others dead.