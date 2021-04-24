Watch
NCSO: 2 people dead after a plane crash near Winslow

Navajo County Sheriff's Office
small plane crash
Posted at 6:43 PM, Apr 23, 2021
Two people have died after a plane crashed near Winslow Friday afternoon.

Navajo County Sheriff's Officer deputies say at 3:20 p.m. they received reports of the airplane crash north of Interstate 40 near the State Route 87 junction.

NCSO, Winslow PD, DPS and the Winslow Fire Department responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, they saw the plane had caught fire and was extinguished by fire personnel.

Officials are currently working to identify the two who died in the crash.

The NTSB/FAA will investigate the circumstances around the crash.

