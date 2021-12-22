Watch
Scottsdale hiker found dead at Grand Canyon National Park

Posted at 11:53 AM, Dec 22, 2021
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — National Park officials say a Scottsdale man has died after hiking at the Grand Canyon.

Officials received an alert on Tuesday morning that Ralph Stoll, 57, was overdue from his hike in the Boucher Trail area of Grand Canyon National Park.

Teams conducted an aerial search and located Stoll’s body about 200 feet below the trail.

His body was recovered from the area and was taken to a medical examiner for further investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

