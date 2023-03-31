Public urged to avoid 'orange substances' discovered in Walker, Arizona

WALKER, AZ — Residents in a northern Arizona community are being cautioned to stay away from orange liquids or soils they see.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) issued the advisory for people in Walker, southeast of Prescott.

The area impacted is near Eagle Road and New Strike Lane, surrounding the former Sheldon Mine.

ADEQ was first alerted about the substance near Sheldon Road and Midnight Snap Lane on Thursday after a resident spotted it.

As a precaution, everyone is being told to avoid contact with the orange liquid or soil until further notice.

Due to recent rain, snow, and precipitation in the area, this orange liquid may be surfacing in other nearby areas, ADEQ said.

Officials are working to identify the substance and any necessary cleanup actions.

Anyone who has come into contact with the orange substance and is feeling unwell is urged to consult their doctor.