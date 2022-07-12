PRESCOTT, AZ — Former President Donald Trump is coming back to Arizona, but his visit has been postponed until next week.

Trump was set to head to Prescott Valley on Saturday, July 16 to host a rally ahead of Arizona's primary elections.

Kari Lake and Blake Masters were expected to be in attendance, however, Lake tweeted Friday that the event was being moved to Friday, July 22.

My heart goes out to President Trump and his children. I am saddened to receive news that tomorrow’s Save America rally has been cancelled, however I know firsthand that it is important to be surrounded by family when you lose a Mother. We look forward to seeing you next Friday! pic.twitter.com/Q6E660evnQ — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) July 15, 2022

The event change was made a day after news broke that Trump's ex-wife Ivana died.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Trump said on Truth Social.

RELATED: Republican candidates face off in governor's forum

"Out of love and respect for Ivana, our big Arizona Rally will be postponed until next Friday..." Trump said in a statement. "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for all of your thoughtful messages of prayers and support."

Those interested in attending the event on July 22 can get tickets online. It will take place at 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center.