Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at age 73

Former President Donald Trump announced his first wife, Ivana, has died.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Trump said on Truth Social.

According to the ABC affiliate in New York, police responded to Ivana's Manhattan home after getting a call about a person in cardiac arrest. By the time they arrived, she was reportedly dead. Ivana's death is not considered suspicious, the station reports.

Ivana was born in Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic) in 1949. Her modeling career took her to New York, where she met her former husband. The two married in 1977. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

Donald Trump and Ivana were involved in a highly-publicized divorce, which was finalized in 1992.

Ivana would go on to partake in various business ventures, including designing clothing and jewelry.

She authored "Raising Trump" in 2017. In the memoir, she reflects on her life as a mother of three children.

Ivana was 73 years old.