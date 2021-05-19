Prescott man gets 100-year prison term for sexual assault

PRESCOTT, AZ — A Prescott man who is a registered sex offender has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a female high school student in 2019.

Yavapai County prosecutors say 37-year-old David Walker Littlehale was convicted last month and sentenced last week.

Jurors also found several aggravating factors, including Littlehale having two prior felony convictions and being on probation at the time of the crimes.

Of the prison sentences, Littlehale got 20 years on each of four counts of sexual assault.

The victim was a 15-year-old Prescott High School student who was walking to a friend's house after missing the school bus.