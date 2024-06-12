Prescott man accused of selling weapons to be used in mass shooting plan

PRESCOTT, AZ — A Prescott man has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges involving firearms that were supposedly meant to be used in a mass shooting plan.

Mark Adams Prieto, 58, was charged with firearms trafficking, transfer of a firearm for use in a hate crime, and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to United States Department of Justice officials.

The DOJ says Prieto is accused of having discussions between January and May with two people who devised a plan “to commit a mass shooting of African Americans and other minorities to incite a race war prior to the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.”

Prieto did not know that the pair he was talking to was working with the FBI.

Officials say Prieto sold AK- and AR-style rifles to the undercover pair after discussing specific details about an attack that was planned to take place at a concert in Atlanta.

Law enforcement officials stopped Prieto in New Mexico along I-40 in May. He was said to be in possession of multiple firearms at the time and was taken into federal custody. More firearms, including an unregistered one, were found during a search of his home.

The case remains under investigation and, if convicted, Prieto could face prison time and/or fines.