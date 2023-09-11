PD: Armed woman shot, killed by officers in Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ — A woman was shot and killed after reportedly pointing a firearm at officers in Prescott Sunday evening.

Prescott Police Department and the Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department were called to investigate "shots fired" around 5 p.m.

Witnesses directed officers to one home and a woman was seen coming outside with a weapon. She reportedly aimed a gun at officers who then fired their duty weapons at her.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment where she later died.

The Department of Public Safety Major Incidents Division is reportedly investigating the incident.

The woman has not been identified and no further information has been released.