Man and woman dead after shooting at a residence in Prescott early Tuesday

PRESCOTT, AZ — A man and woman at a residence in Prescott are dead after being shot Tuesday morning.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home near Iron Springs and Williamson Valley roads early Tuesday.

Deputies say the man and woman had a history of conflict and were "the subjects of multiple ongoing domestic violence investigations."

Initial findings from the investigation show that the man potentially shot his estranged wife as she was attempting to flee the home.

A YCSO reserve deputy who lives nearby intervened, firing his gun in an attempt to stop the man, according to officials.

Both the man and woman died from their injuries. It is unclear if the reserve deputy suffered any injuries.

YCSO officials have requested the Department of Public Safety to oversee the investigation.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or if any of the reserve deputy's gunshots struck the man or woman.