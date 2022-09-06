Watch Now
30-year-old woman reported missing since Sunday in the Prescott area

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:01 PM, Sep 06, 2022
PRESCOTT, AZ — Authorities are searching for a woman who was reported missing in the Prescott area.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 30-year-old Whitney Collins was last seen Sunday morning in the Friendly Pines Camp area, south of Prescott.

Officials say they have had people searching the area since Sunday. They are searching the direction that Collins was believed to be traveling, based on witness statements, which was heading away from Friendly Pines.

A group that is trained and has a lot of experience looking for lost and people in distress is continuing the efforts, according to YCSO.

If anybody has information on her whereabouts they are asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260.

Search for Whitney Collins

