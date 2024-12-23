Man's body recovered after falling through ice at Woods Canyon Lake near Payson

PAYSON, AZ — Officials are investigating after a man fell through the ice and died at Woods Canyon Lake on Sunday.

Emergency crews were first called to the lake northeast of Payson on Sunday afternoon for reports of a drowning.

Three people had reportedly walked out onto the ice and fell into the water, Forest Lakes Fire District officials said. Two of the people were able to get to safety, but a 26-year-old man remained missing despite search efforts.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office says search efforts continued Monday and the man's body was found after 10 a.m. A medical examiner will determine his official cause of death.

The man has not been identified.