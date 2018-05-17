Bluff Fire: Evacuations lifted for Walker residents

WALKER, AZ - Yavapai County officials say some residents in Walker, Arizona, were asked to evacuate on Wednesday morning due to a wildfire.

An emergency alert was sent to residents near Bluff Road east of Poachers Way in Walker around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency alert from Yavapai County: There is a wildfire threatening. A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents located off of Bluff Rd east of Poachers Way in Walker. There is a significant danger to you, gather necessary items and go. Shelter has been set up at Yavapai College in Prescott. For assistance please call (928)771-3260 or 911.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the American Red Cross said the shelter at Yavapai Community College was closed as evacuation orders were lifted.

Residents are now able to return home, the Red Cross said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the fire is in the area of Bluff Road and Poacher Row.

Preliminary information indicates one structure has burned. The fire is 25 percent contained, according to fire officials.

Walker is located between Prescott and Mayer.