GILA BEND, AZ - A shooting incident and suspect search shut down a portion of Interstate 8 overnight, southwest of Phoenix.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an area about 15 miles east of Gila Bend, after a caller reported that he and a friend were shot while walking in the desert.

The caller was reportedly separated from his friend at some point during the incident.

With the help of aerial units, Border Patrol and Arizona Department of Public Safety, officials located the caller and took him to the hospital with a gunshot injury to the leg.

A third person in the group was found and detained.

Officials say they will be continuing the search for the missing person during daylight.

Interstate 8 was reopened in both directions around 4:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.