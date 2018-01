PINE, AZ - Officials are looking for information about a discovery of explosives in Pine, Arizona last year.

A construction crew was clearing land in a rural area of Pine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, when they unearthed a collection of military explosives.

Eighty blocks of military C4 explosives, nine Claymore antipersonnel mines with firing devices, and one roll of military detonating cord were found inside plastic cylinders buried underground.

Investigators believe the explosives were in the ground for approximately 20 years before they were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives hotline at 1-888-283-8477 or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.