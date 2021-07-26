Hundreds of volunteers, crews continue search for 16-year-old Faith Moore near Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, AZ — Local, state, and federal agencies are now involved in the search for 16-year-old Faith Moore, who was swept away by floodwaters near Cottonwood Saturday night.

Monday, hundreds of volunteers were also back out to help search.

Fernanda Carvajal said she knows Faith through mutual friends and said she's a kind, loving person. Carvajal was also out driving Saturday night when roads were flooded and feels like that could've been her.

"She's so close to my age and just knowing how she was feeling is probably how I would've felt if I were in the same situation. It's just, I would've been so scared. It just breaks my heart to know that she was alone," she said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Cottonwood police have been organizing volunteers to go out with trained rescuers. Community members have been dropping off water, food, and supplies.

Organizers have asked volunteers to check in with public safety personnel at Mingus High School so the professionals can coordinate properly.

The National Guard has its Blackhawk helicopter searching by air, and swift water crews are on the Verde River.

"The area that we're covering is miles, and then it's hundreds of yards wide in some areas, so it's like walking miles of football fields that's full of debris, that's full of rocks, that's full of old limbs. And all of those areas are places where we might be looking," said Danny Johnson, Fire Chief of the Verde Valley Fire District.

Watch aerial footage from Air15 as crews searched the area Sunday afternoon.

"If it were my daughter, I would want the same thing, if this were my family member, everyone that would help would be welcome and that's the only reason that I'm here, just trying to help find her," said a volunteer.

"It's really concerning and our boss gave us the opportunity to come out for a full day so I really want to try to do that," said Sam Loschiavo, another volunteer who came out to assist in the search.

Faith's family members have also been out helping.

They have set up a GoFundMe account to help with this search.