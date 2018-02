CHINO VALLEY, AZ - Authorities are investigating after a male student made a threat against Chino Valley High School.

Peers of the teen alerted school officials on Wednesday after the student took to social media to post the threats, a police spokesperson said.

School staff then contacted Chino Valley police who came to the campus to talk to the person who was allegedly making the threats.

Officers are expected to stay on campus Wednesday as a precaution. The school remains open at this time and no interruptions to the schedule have been reported.