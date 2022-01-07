Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Oregon man arrested in Nevada, accused of killing girlfriend found dead in Bullhead City

items.[0].image.alt
Bullhead City Police Department
Ryan Clark
ryan clark
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 10:55:35-05

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Authorities in Arizona say an Oregon man sought in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Arizona has been arrested in Nevada.

The Bullhead City Police Department said 37-year-old Ryan Clark of Medford, was arrested and jailed Thursday in Las Vegas on an Arizona homicide warrant in the death of 28-year-old Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford.

ryan clark
Ryan Clark

Police said a passing driver spotted Hannah’s body Sunday and she was identified Thursday through fingerprint analysis.

Police said the investigation then led to Las Vegas where Clark was arrested after leaving a hotel.

Court records didn’t list an attorney representing Clark who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV