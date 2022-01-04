Woman's body found dumped along Bullhead City roadway

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Bullhead City police say they are investigating after a woman’s body was found dumped along the side of a road in the western Arizona city.

They say a motorist spotted the unidentified woman near a residential development on Sunday morning and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The woman is described as being white and in her late 20s or early 30s.

She had a tattoo saying “family” on her shoulder blade and another tattoo with the initials “BJC” and small hearts on her lower hip.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, black shoes and a rhinestone belt.